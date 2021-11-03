New Zealand Vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup In India, US & UAE?

New Zealand will be locking horns with Scotland during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Kiwis will be upbeat after their outstanding 8-wicket win over Team India last Sunday, which has brought them to the third spot in the Group 1 points table. In fact, it was a much-needed win for Kane Williamson & Co. after losing their campaign opener against Pakistan. On the other hand, Scotland languishes at the bottom of the points table after having lost their first two games.

Ahead of the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup Super 12 clash, here are the live streaming details of the game and how it can be watched in India and the rest of the world.

New Zealand vs Scotland live streaming: How to watch the game in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch New Zealand vs Scotland game on Star Sports Network, which has the right to telecast the tournament not just in the country but, also in nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand vs Scotland live streaming: How to watch the game in the US?

Fans in the United States of America can catch the live-action of the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Willow, Willow Xtra. To watch the match online, US fans can tune into ESPN+.

New Zealand vs Scotland live streaming: How to watch the game in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch New Zealand vs Scotland game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. Etisalat Criclife will broadcast the match live in the UAE.

Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup