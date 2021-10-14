Not Kohli Or Rohit - Brett Lee Predicts This India Batter To Be Top Scorer At T20 WC

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee believes that KL Rahul will finish the upcoming T20 World Cup as the leading run-scorer. Lee, while speaking to Fox Sports, said Team India should build their innings around KL Rahul to ease the pressure off skipper Virat Kohli. Lee reckons that Rahul, who has been in exceptional form for the past couple of seasons in the IPL, will provide a solid platform to other players if he scores runs, also allowing Kohli to play his natural game.

Lee also dubbed Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Yadav made his international debut for India earlier this year and since then, he has managed to impress one and all with his amazing batting skills.

Lee further picked Team India as the favourites to win the upcoming ICC event, saying the Kohli-led side has got some good pace in their line-up and that the top-order batting can be unstoppable.

"I’ve backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he’s the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs. It allows Kohli to just play his natural game." "And obviously, with Kohli and the captaincy, it’s probably his last crack at it so he’ll want to go out on a high. You talk about highs, Suryakumar Yadav, he’s just the next best thing for India. India would definitely be one of the top picks and could definitely win this thing," Lee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup campaign for India will begin on October 24. India will play its first game against its arch-rival Pakistan as both teams have been placed in the group by the ICC. Team India has already announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will travel with the Virat Kohli-led side as a mentor. The Super 12 round of the upcoming World Cup will begin on October 23 with a clash between Australia and South Africa.

Team India squad for World Cup: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Image: BrettLee/Instagram

