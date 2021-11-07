Last Updated:

NZ Vs AFG: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Announced In Playing XI; Netizens Hail His 'comeback'

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. Read for further updates.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
T20 World Cup, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Afghanistan, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, NZ vs AFG, mujeeb ur rahman returns, india celebrate mujeeb's return

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC


Afghanistan's key bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman has finally returned to the playing XI ahead of the highly anticipated clash against New Zealand. The match is not only significant for New Zealand and Afghanistan but also for India, whose qualification hopes are depending on Afghanistan's victory. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not included in the playing XI against India and Afghanistan lost the match by a whopping 66 runs. Indian fans were hoping for Mujeeb to return to the fold against New Zealand as he will be crucial if Afghanistan want to upset the Kiwis. Here's how netizens are reacting to Mujeeb's inclusion in the playing XI. 

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. While Mujeeb has returned to the playing XI for Afghanistan, New Zealand are playing with an unchanged squad. 

READ | New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Boult inflicts 2nd blow on AFG

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Playing XI

Afghanistan's Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter

READ | Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik's tweets leave fans in splits ahead of NZ vs AFG T20 WC clash
READ | NZ vs AFG: Chawla names one Afghan player who is crucial for India's chances at T20 WC
READ | T20 World Cup 2021: What is Net Run Rate? How is it calculated in the points table?
Tags: T20 World Cup, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Afghanistan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com