NZ Vs AFG: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Announced In Playing XI; Netizens Hail His 'comeback'

Afghanistan's key bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman has finally returned to the playing XI ahead of the highly anticipated clash against New Zealand. The match is not only significant for New Zealand and Afghanistan but also for India, whose qualification hopes are depending on Afghanistan's victory. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not included in the playing XI against India and Afghanistan lost the match by a whopping 66 runs. Indian fans were hoping for Mujeeb to return to the fold against New Zealand as he will be crucial if Afghanistan want to upset the Kiwis. Here's how netizens are reacting to Mujeeb's inclusion in the playing XI.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman making his comeback for #AFG in today’s match.#T20WorldCup — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) November 7, 2021

So Mujeeb Ur Rahman is fit to play today. — Hamayoon. (@humihere) November 7, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. While Mujeeb has returned to the playing XI for Afghanistan, New Zealand are playing with an unchanged squad.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Playing XI

Afghanistan's Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter