NZ Vs AUS: Kiran More Names One 'super Battle' To Look Forward To In T20 World Cup Final

Former Indian cricketer Kiran More took to his official Koo account on Sunday, ahead of the much-awaited New Zealand vs Australia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 title clash at the Dubai International Stadium. In his post, a 59-year-old former cricketer highlighted that the Ish Sodhi vs Adam Zampa battle would be a super battle in the finals. He also added that they are the key bowlers for the respective teams and revealed he is supporting the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the exciting T20 World Cup final.

A look at the Adam Zampa vs Ish Sodhi super battle

More’s prediction of the super battle can certainly prove to be true as Zampa is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets so far in the tournament. He is also Australia’s highest wicket-taker so far, while Ish Sodhi is the second-highest wicket take for New Zealand, having dismissed a total of nine batters till now. Sodhi picked a wicket during the semi-final win against England and entered the top 10 list of the players with the most wickets. Zampa meanwhile, heads into the match after returning with the figures of 1/22 in his quota of four overs during the semi-final win against Pakistan.

More battles lined up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final

Apart from Adam Zampa vs Ish Sodhi’s super battle during the final, the match is set to witness many more high-profile battles, such as David Warner vs Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell vs Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis vs Jimmy Neesham battles, among the many other players. Warner is currently Australia’s leading run-scorer in the tournament after scoring 236 runs so far in the tournament, while Trent Boult finds himself at the second position in the list of players with the most dismissals with a total of 11 wickets. The Daryl Mitchell vs Mitchell Starc battle can also prove to be a key battle as Mitchell is the top run-scorer for the Kiwis, having scored 197 runs so far. He scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 47 balls against England in the semi-final. At the same time, Mitchell Starc is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Aussies ahead of the tournament with nine wickets to his credit. However, the battle among the allrounders- Marcus Stoinis vs Jimmy Neesham can also prove to be a key battle, as both allrounders previously played heroic knocks for their teams in the semi-final matches.

Image: Twitter@JokeMore/AP