NZ Vs AUS: WATCH Maxwell's Winning Shot That Helped Australia Win Maiden T20 WC Title

Australia needed 4 runs to win from eight balls to clinch the T20 World Cup trophy and Glenn Maxwell chose to attempt his traditional reverse sweep to push the ball past the short third man to seal a historical win.

Here, let's relive that 'winning' shot that helped the Aussies beat New Zealand at the T20 World Cup final and get their hands on the much-awaited trophy.

T20 World Cup final: NZ vs AUS - Here's how Aussie players reacted to winning the trophy

Justin Langer (World Cup-winning coach) Everyone that wins a World Cup says it's hard to process, it's hard to put in words, but this is such a group of people. Every coach and every captain says the same but we have got some amazing cricketers here. We haven't had a chance to play together for different reasons for the last 12 months. When we all got back together, it was almost like a reunion. There are so many close relationships there, a very special moment for everyone. We knew when we came together how much talent we had. There's enormous talent in the team. When we were in WI and Bangladesh, there were a few missing pieces, Mitch Marsh took one of those pieces and he's been brilliant. We also embraced fun. In these situations, when everyone's talking about bubbles, these guys have had so much fun on and off the ground. In this form of the game, actually, it's important to have fun and enjoy, the guys have done that. I think that was a really important part of the success here. Zampa puts a smile on my face every time because he's a little bit different and he's a little bit hippie but he's so competitive, he's been so good in this form of the game. We see leg-spinners having an impact around the world and he's doing that for Australia. Josh Hazlewood - he didn't play the last one-day WC because he had some back issues. He's been sublime here, it's been a great team effort.

David Warner (Player of the Tournament) Always felt really well. Didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously. But for me, it was about going back to basics. Going too hard, synthetic wickets and trying to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch of guys. Great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Bit of nerves around with a good score on the board. Just great to see the guys deliver.

Mitchell Marsh (Player of the Match in New Zealand vs Australia final) A lot of people say this but I really don't have words right now. An amazing six weeks with this group. The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you'll bat three for this tournament/series. Absolutely jumped at the idea of that. Done a little bit of that for the Scorchers. I must thank everyone in the support staff for backing me. Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that (first ball for six). Just wanted to go out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks about having a presence.

(Image: T20Worldcup.com)