NZ Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Match

Scotland face New Zealand in the match no. 32 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 3. New Zealand head into the match after earning their first victory of the tournament by defeating India in a dominating fashion on October 31. Bowling first during the India vs New Zealand match, the Kiwis restricted India for a below-par score of 110 runs by dismissing seven batters and then successfully chased down the target within 15 overs of the second innings with eight wickets remaining in their hands.

Meanwhile, Scotland will face the Kiwis in search of their maiden victory in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup. In their previous match, they faced defeat at the hands of Namibia by four wickets after setting a target of 110 runs. The Kiwis are currently sitting third in the Group 2 of Super-12 stage points standings with one victory against India and a loss against Pakistan. Whereas, Scotland find themselves at the bottom of the points table with no victories in two matches against Afghanistan and Namibia.

New Zealand vs Scotland: Dream 11 Predictions

New Zealand vs Scotland Fantasy Team:

Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Martin Guptill (VC), Kane Williamson, George Munsey

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell (C), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask

Bowlers – Josh Davey, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI:

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson©, Devon Conway(wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

George Munsey, Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington©, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

New Zealand vs Scotland: Fantasy tips, pitch and weather reports

While choosing the fantasy team for the New Zealand vs Scotland match, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, and Chris Greaves are a few key players to have from both teams. The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is a balanced one as it assists both batters and bowlers. The swing bowlers will get help from it initially, while the spinners will be important in the middle half of the innings. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius during the match. There is no prediction of rain during the match.

Image: AP