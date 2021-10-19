Oman Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK

In the sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup, host Oman will take on a tough Bangladesh team. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Al Amreat Cricket Ground in Oman. While Oman got off to a sensational start when they defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, Bangladesh ended their match with a loss to Scotland by six runs. Bangladesh will look to get some points on the board as they hope to defeat Oman in order to have some hope of qualifying for the Super 12. Oman on the other hand will be hoping for another win so that they can further strengthen their position as leaders of Group B.

How to watch Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in India?

Cricket fans in India, who want to enjoy the match between Oman and Bangladesh on October 19, can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and will telecast all the matches on its channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Oman vs Bangladesh match on the mobile app, Disney + Hotstar, and also their website. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Al Amreat Cricket Ground in Oman.

How to watch OMN vs BAN T20 World Cup match in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the UAE can enjoy the live telecast of the Oman vs Bangladesh match on the OSN Channel. The Oman vs Bangladesh Live Streaming will also be available on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM GST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Al Amreat Cricket Ground in Oman.

How to watch OMN vs BAN T20 World Cup match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live telecast of the Oman vs Bangladesh match on Sky Sports Cricket. The Oman vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM BST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Al Amreat Cricket Ground. Oman vs Bangladesh Live Streaming will be available on the Sky Go account. However, non-Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the live streaming of the Oman vs Bangladesh match by getting a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99.

Image: AP