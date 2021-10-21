Oman Vs Scotland Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

Oman is all set to face Scotland in match no. 10 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 11. Scotland head into this match as the current table-toppers in Group B of the Group stage matches of the tournament, whereas, Oman is placed second ahead of Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea. Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their campaign opener on October 17 in a stellar fashion and went on to defeat PNG by 17 runs in their next match on October 19.

Meanwhile, Oman also kickstarted their campaign on a high, as they beat PNG by 10 wickets after chasing down a target of 130 runs within 14 overs on October 17. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh by 26 runs in their last match on October 19. Both teams would walk into the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, eyeing victory and looking to claim their berth in the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The super-12 stage will commence on October 23, after two teams each from both the qualifier groups pass for the Super-12.

Oman vs Scotland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 WC 2021 in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Oman vs Scotland match on Thursday by tuning in to the Star Sports Network. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India. Interested fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on the online streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar on its mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time from the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Oman vs Scotland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 WC 2021 in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) can enjoy Oman vs Scotland match by tuning in to the OSN channel. The fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The match will start at 6:00 PM GMT.

Oman vs Scotland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 WC 2021 in the UK?

Enthusiastic cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the live telecast of the match, by tuning in to Sky Sports Cricket. The match will be live-streamed on the Sky Go account, which can be accessed by the non-Sky Sports subscribers by buying a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM, according to UK time.

