Slamming Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for his communal remarks on Pakistan's cricket victory over India in T20 World cup, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed him a 'madman'. Addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Owaisi questioned why Pakistan's victory was 'victory for Islam'. Thanking his forefathers for choosing to remain in India, Owaisi said that it was good we did not have to see such madmen. AIMIM is planning to contest 100 seats in the upcoming UP polls.

Owaisi: 'What has Islam have to do with cricket?'

"A minister of our neighbouring country said that Pakistan's win against India in the #T20WorldCup match was a victory for Islam...What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? Thanks to Allah that our elders did not go there (Pakistan), otherwise we would have to see these madmen," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Muzaffarnagar.

Sheikh Rashid: 'Pakistan's victory is a win for Islam'

In a shockingly communal twist, Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid said his nation's win against India was a 'victory for Islam'. In a video uploaded by him on Twitter, Rashid said, "I congratulate Pakistan for the victory and salute the Pakistan team for defeating our rival in such a brave manner. I have also instructed officials to remove all barricades to allow citizens to celebrate the country's victory. Today was our final. The sentiment of all Muslims in the world, including those in India, are with Pakistan."

In a similar fashion, former Pakistan cricket team captain Waqar Younis appeared on the ARY News channel where he stated that watching Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan offering prayers in the middle of the field amidst 'Hindus' was the 'most satisfying thing'. The comment quickly turned controversial as many including former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and commentator Harsha Bogle hit out at Younis over the same. Later, Younis apologised for his communal comment calling it a 'heat of the moment' remark.

Pakistan Defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them on the world stage, beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in UAE on Sunday. Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the group match and then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 - guiding Pakistan to 10 wicket win against India - a historic first.