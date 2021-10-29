PAK Vs AFG: Pakistan Fans Stuck Outside Stadium As Ticketless Afghan Fans Barge In

In a bizarre turn of events, fans in large numbers came to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. However, the situation turned chaotic when fans tried to barge into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets. According to ANI report, trouble ensued when Afghanistan fans broke the queue and tried to enter the stadium without tickets.

The ANI report further suggested that one of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed. "We are going to watch a T10 game here because people without tickets were jumping over the gates and we couldn't get in," the fan rued pointing at his young kids who had their bags checked.

While the security cordon tried its best to keep non-ticket holders away from the entrance, the plethora of fans seemed hell-bent to enter the ground to witness the Afghanistan players in action against Pakistan. In fact, the worst part was that some of the fans who had tickets were forced to skip the game.

Now, as per reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken cognizance and is awaiting a report from the security over the chaos that took place outside the Dubai International Stadium.

PAK vs AFG

Coming to PAK vs AFG game, Babar Azam & Co continued their undefeated streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets. Although Afghanistan put up a valiant fight, however, Pakistan's 'finisher' Asif Ali sealed the victory for his nation by smashing four sixes in the penultimate over in Karim Janat's over. Pakistan needed 24 runs 12 balls, then Asif Asli smashed 4 sixes in the 19th Over and helped his team to win an over early. Apart from Asif Ali, skipper Babar Azam yet again shined with the bat as he smashed 51 runs in 47 balls. On the other side, leg-spinner Rashid Khan scaled two priced wickets and brought back Afghanistan into the game. However, Pakistan won the match in the 19th Over and chased the target of 148.

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)