PAK Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Match

Pakistan will be locking horns with Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Not only do the Men In Green occupy the top spot in Group 2 but are also undefeated so far in the tournament having won all their three games so far. A win on Tuesday night will see them through to the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012 edition.

Meanwhile, Namibia occupies the fourth position in the points table after overcoming Scotland in an edge-of-the-seat thriller win last Wednesday and would be eager to register a second straight win under their belt by upsetting the tournament favourites Pakistan. Ahead of Pakistan VS Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match, here's a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, Playing XI, team news, and more.

Pakistan vs Namibia Dream11 Team

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: David Wiese

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Michael van Lingen, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs Nam Dream11 Prediction

As per Pakistan vs Namibia Dream11 prediction, the Babar Azam-led side is expected to win this contest without breaking a sweat and thereby earn themselves a semis berth.

Pakistan vs Namibia Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Pakistan vs Namibia Top Picks

Pakistan

Babar Azam: The Pakistani skipper has been on a roll in this T20 World Cup as he has amassed 128 runs in three matches averaging 64 including two half-centuries.

Haris Rauf: The tearaway fast bowler has been impactful for the 2009 T20 world champions and his consistency has what mattered the most so far. The speedster has six scalps from three games.

Namibia

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: He has been Namibia's leading run-scorer in the competition having scored 121 runs from five outings averaging 30.25.

David Wiese: He has been Namibia's most reliable all-rounder. David Wiese has already scored 142 runs and has four wickets to his name.