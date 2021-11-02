PAK Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Match

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Pakistan will be locking horns with Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Not only do the Men In Green occupy the top spot in Group 2 but are also undefeated so far in the tournament having won all their three games so far. A win on Tuesday night will see them through to the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012 edition.
Meanwhile, Namibia occupies the fourth position in the points table after overcoming Scotland in an edge-of-the-seat thriller win last Wednesday and would be eager to register a second straight win under their belt by upsetting the tournament favourites Pakistan. Ahead of Pakistan VS Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match, here's a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, Playing XI, team news, and more.
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: David Wiese
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams
All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Michael van Lingen, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi
As per Pakistan vs Namibia Dream11 prediction, the Babar Azam-led side is expected to win this contest without breaking a sweat and thereby earn themselves a semis berth.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Pakistan
Babar Azam: The Pakistani skipper has been on a roll in this T20 World Cup as he has amassed 128 runs in three matches averaging 64 including two half-centuries.
Haris Rauf: The tearaway fast bowler has been impactful for the 2009 T20 world champions and his consistency has what mattered the most so far. The speedster has six scalps from three games.
Namibia
Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: He has been Namibia's leading run-scorer in the competition having scored 121 runs from five outings averaging 30.25.
David Wiese: He has been Namibia's most reliable all-rounder. David Wiese has already scored 142 runs and has four wickets to his name.