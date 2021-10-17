Pakistan Cricket Unveils Jersey For T20 World Cup, Rightly Mentions India Instead Of UAE

The Pakistan Cricket team had unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE a few days ago and now, they have once again unveiled their official team jerseys after making necessary changes this time around.

Pakistan's jersey for T20 World Cup

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, they went on to launch their traditional green jerseys for the showpiece event but more importantly, they decided to abide by the governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s rule by mentioning ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India 2021’ instead of UAE. India is the host nation of the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup.

Last week, Pakistan decided to print UAE 2021 on their jersey instead of India. Instead of mentioning 'ICC Men's T20 World Cup India 2021' as most of the teams have printed on their jerseys, Pakistan's jerseys read 'ICC Men's T20 World Cup UAE 2021' as per a social media leak. A picture of Pakistan captain Babar Azam wearing the special jersey for the upcoming T20 WC became viral on social media.

Nonetheless, PCB decided to make necessary changes just a couple of days before the tournament kicked off, and thereby, avoided being called out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because as per the rules, all the teams need to mention the name of the ICC event and the hosts on the top right of their jerseys.

Pakistan are set to face the defending champions West Indies and South Africa during their pre-tournament warm-up matches on Monday and Wednesday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. The Babar Azam-led side will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals India next Sunday i.e. October 24 at Dubai International Stadium.