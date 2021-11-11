Pakistan Vs Australia Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Semi-final Match In India, UAE, UK?

Pakistan is set to face Australia in their second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Thursday, November 11 in Dubai. This Pakistan vs Australia match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming details and Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch PAK vs AUS in India

If you are wondering Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that the second semi-final match will be aired on Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Australia Live streaming details

To catch Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch the T20 WC semifinal match online in the UK?

Fans can catch T20 WC semifinal match Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 7:30 PM match set to begin at 3:00 PM UK time.

How to watch the T20 WC semifinal match online in UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) has the right to live telecast all ICC T20 World Cup matches. Online audiences in the country can live-stream the T20 World Cup matches on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. Pakistan vs Australia match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

T20 World Cup: PAK vs AUS semi-final match preview

Australia after a heavy loss to England have been quite impressive throughout the group stage. While the batsmen have been contributing with the bat the bowlers especially Adam Zampa have been picking up wickets which helped them register wins against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa. However, against an informed Pakistan team, the Australian team can't afford to relax or make mistakes as it could prove to be costly.

Pakistan pon the other hand started their campaign with a crushing win over India after which they never looked back. The Babar Azam led team cruised through as Group 2 winners with wins over Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. They are now looking to achieve what no team ever has: win the Men's T20 World Cup without suffering a single defeat. This should be a great battle to watch.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter