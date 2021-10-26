Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK

Pakistan is all set to face New Zealand in the Group 2 match of the Super-12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, on October 26. The match is going to be the opening Super-12 match for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, whereas Pakistan head into Sharjah after defeating India in their tournament opener on October 24. During the warm-up matches of the tournament, the Kiwis found defeats from Australia and England and would look to turn things around as they kick off their campaign on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Kiwis at Sharjah. During India vs Pakistan match, Pakistan won the match after an unbeaten match-winning partnership by skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. Both players along with pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the x-factor for the team during Pakistan vs New Zealand clash. At the same time, New Zealand have Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockier Ferguson, and Trent Boult in their side, who are proven match-winners in T20 cricket around the world.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India?

Indian Cricket fans can enjoy Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super-12 match by tuning in to the live broadcast by Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India and will telecast the matches on its Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the mobile application and website of Disney+ Hotstar. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super-12 match by tuning in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The match will be streamed live on OSN.com and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM in the UAE.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match by tuning in to Sky Sports on their TVs. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 3:00 PM in the UK from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

(Image: AP/t20worldcup.com)