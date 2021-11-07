Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

Scotland is all set to lock horns with Pakistan in match number 41 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan head into their final league match, as the table toppers of the Group 2 of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup, having defeated New Zealand, India, Afghanistan, and Namibia so far. Meanwhile, Scotland head into Sunday’s clash looking for their maiden win in the Super-12 stage of the tournament, after losing against all the other teams.

In their previous match against Namibia, Pakistan won the clash by 45 runs after restricting Namibia for 144/5 in twenty overs as they were chasing a target of 190 runs set by the table-toppers. Scotland, on the other hand, heads into Sunday’s clash after facing a heavy defeat at the hands of India on November 5. Scotland scored only 85 runs in the first innings, which was chased down by India within seven overs of the match with eight wickets remaining in their hands. Amidst the previous results, both teams will look to end the league stage of the tournament on a high at Sharjah.

How to watch Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the live telecast by Star Sports to enjoy Pakistan vs Scotland, the Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India and will telecast the matches on its Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch Pakistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 match live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), can tune in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The live streaming of the match will be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6.00 pm from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

How to watch Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports, in order to watch Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 2.00 pm in the UK from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Image: AP