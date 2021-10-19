Pant's Rib-tickling Motivation For R Ashwin To Bowl Leg-spin: 'Yehi Mauka, Dastur' - Watch

During the India vs England warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, Indian wicketkeeper Risabh Pant came up with a rib-tickling moment, while motivating Indian spinner R Ashwin. England was put to bat first, after Indian skipper, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. R Ashwin meanwhile, returned to the Indian T20I squad for the first time since 2016 and bowled his complete quota of four overs during the match.

As Ashwin was getting ready to bowl the 11th over of India’s bowling innings, Rishabh Pant was heard motivating R Ashwin in Hindi during the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports. He said, “Leg spin dal do Ash Bhai. Yahi mauka hai, yahi dastur hai leg spin dalne ka. Armaan pure karne ka yahi mauka hai leg-spin ka.” Pant’s words when translated to English say, “Bowl the leg-spinner Ash. This is the perfect opportunity to fulfill the desire to bowl leg-spin.” Pant’s hilarious words to motivate Ashwin left the viewers in splits as Pant went all the way to distract the batter Johnny Bairstow standing in the crease.

Watch Rishabh Pant motivating R Ashwin during India vs England T20 World Cup warm-up match:

Rishabh Pant earned the victory for India by hitting a six

R Ashwin finished the innings with the figures of 0/23 as Mohammed Shami dismissed the top three batters of England and returned with the figures of 3/40. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar returned with one wicket each. India looked like restricting England for a low total, however, a late flurry of runs, courtesy of Moeen Ali’s knock of 43 runs off 20 balls, took England’s first innings total to 188 at the loss of five wickets.

Chasing the strong target of 189 runs, opener KL Rahul along with Ishan Kishan opened India’s innings in stellar fashion. Rahul returned after scoring 51 runs off 24 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. Kishan meanwhile scored 70 runs off 46 balls. Coming in to bat at no. 4 for India, Rishabh Pant scored 29 runs off 14 balls and went on to score the winning runs for India, with Hardik Pandya at the non-striker’s end. Pant’s quickfire knock included three sixes and one four, as he finished the match with a six. India defeated England by seven wickets with one over to go in the match.

Watch India vs England ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match highlights-

(Image: PTI)