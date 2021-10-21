Pat Cummins Talks About David Warner's Form: 'He's Been Smacking Them In The Nets'

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins is confident David Warner will regain back his lost touch and that it isn't much to worry about at the moment. He further went on to reveal that Warner has been "smacking them in the nets".

The Australian opener had a poor IPL 2021 season wherein he managed to score only 195 runs from eight innings at an average of 24.37. Owing to both, his poor performance and the teams, Warner was first stripped of captaincy before being dropped. When the IPL came back for the 2nd leg, owing to the absence of Jonny Bairstow, Warner was brought into the XI but again failed to perform scoring 0 and 2.

David Warner's form did not improve during the two T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up matches, with the opener falling to get runs. In their first warm-up game against New Zealand, the player was dismissed for a duck and managed to get only one run during Australia's warm-up game against India.

Pat Cummins said, “Davey’s (David Warner) a class player. He’s got a dozen years of credits in the bank where he’s been fantastic, we’re certainly not judging him just on the last little bit (of form)".

“He’s been fantastic for so long and he’s working as hard as he always does. He’s been smacking them in the nets and doing all the right things. I love that he’s still had the confidence to come out and play his way in the last couple of games. We want him, and all our batters, to be fearless. We want him to play his way.” Pat Cummins was quoted saying by news.com.au.

Nathan Lyon backs David Warner to fire at the T20 World Cup 2021

Not just Pat Cummins, but fellow Australian Internation Nathan Lyon has backed his teammate to perform well at the World Cup. "Davey’s Davey and I’ve got full confidence that he’ll bounce back, the wheel always goes around in cricket like this, so he just needs to trust this process and he’ll come out. I’m actually backing that he’ll have a pretty big World Cup and a massive Ashes for us, to be honest”, Lyon told reporters in an interaction earlier on Thursday, October 21.

Lyon went on to add that though Australia needs Warner to get going, they also have many other players in the hat and everyone needs to contribute for the team to go a long way.

Image: AP