'Performing In WC & IPL Are Two Different Things': Mohd. Azharuddin On India's Loss To NZ

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has expressed disappointment over Team India's abysmal performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. After New Zealand made easy work of India to win their second game of the Super 12 stage, Azharuddin took to social media platform Koo to share his personal opinion on the loss. Azharuddin said that players must grasp the difference between performing in the World Cup and the IPL. He said that the former demands more effort as it is about representing the country.

"The performance of India against New Zealand was very disappointing. The new coaches, who are expected to take over later this year, will, in my opinion, offer fresh ideas and a fresh attitude to the club, which will be beneficial to the team. This was, however, a really disappointing performance, and every player on the team would be disappointed since they must be thinking that they play so brilliantly in the IPL but the World Cup performance has not been up to the mark. Players must understand that the World Cup and the IPL are two different things. It's fine to play in the IPL; it's a huge event, but when they represent their country, they must play to their best potential and outperform their IPL performances," Azharuddin said in a post he shared on the Koo app.

"We are not here to point fingers at anyone, but if blame is to be assigned, it should be shared by the entire team and management. I hope they learn from their mistakes and improve in the future," Azharuddin added.

India vs New Zealand

Batting first, India were restricted to a low score of 110/7 in 20 overs as New Zealand bowlers kept them under pressure throughout the innings. Team India lost their openers in the powerplay, with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul both dismissed after just 22 runs between them.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee struck to remove Kishan and Rahul for 4 and 18 runs, respectively. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were then dismissed by Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi, who even won the Player of the Match award for handing a destructive blow to India.

Boult returned in the death overs to dismiss Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja scored some runs in the last over to take India to 110, however, it never looked like a defendable total. In reply, New Zealand chased down the target in just 14.3 overs, courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson, who scored 49 and 33 runs respectively.

Image: PTI/T20WorldCup