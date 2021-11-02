Playing IPL In UAE Has Helped New Zealand Bowlers In T20 World Cup: Tim Southee

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee feels the second leg of IPL 2021 which was held in the UAE has helped the Kiwis prepare well for the T20 World Cup. Southee, who wasn't a part of the IPL 2021 India leg, replaced Pat Cummins at Kolkata Knight Riders and was one among the nine Black Caps players.

The NZ pacer has been in good form in the ongoing T20 World Cup; having taken two wickets in as many games and has been economical. The bowler recorded figures of 4-0-25-1 and 4-0-26-1 against Pakistan and India, respectively.

Speaking in a media interaction ahead of New Zealand's game against Scotland, Tim Southee said that IPL 2021 has immensely helped the Black Caps as the players have got a good understanding of the conditions and that especially has helped the bowlers.

"A number of guys from different teams in the World Cup have played in IPL this season, it definitely helped us as a bowling group, knowing the conditions and playing on the same surface before the T20 World Cup started," he said.

'We learn from our mistakes,' says Tim Southee

Time Southee said New Zealand learnt from the mistake made during their loss to Pakistan and tried to fix them during their win against India. "Whenever you turn up at an ICC event, the preparations don’t change. You can’t look too far ahead. We learnt from the mistakes we made in the defeat against Pakistan and managed to improve in the game against India. We have a busy week ahead of us now, with three games in the next five days. It was a great team effort to defeat a strong Indian side. We are looking forward to playing the next three day games, which is going to be a different challenge. I have played Scotland a couple of times, but we have all seen that they are an improving and strong side." he said.

New Zealand predicted XI for the clash against Scotland

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Image: AP