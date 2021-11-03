Pujara Wants One Tactical Change By India; 'could Play A Key Role Vs Afghan Spinners'

As India gears up to face Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 3, Indian Test cricketer Cheteswar Pujara has expressed his thoughts on the playing XI, India should use in the match. Pujara took to his official Koo handle ahead of the match on Wednesday and named one tactical change for India, which could play a key role for the team against the world-class spinner of Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s spin line-up features some of the well-known spinners in T20 cricket like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, Pujara in his post on Koo, said he would like to see India going back to their original opening combination of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He also said that Suryakumar Yadav should play the match if he is feet, as he could play a key role along with KL Rahul in tackling the dangerous spinners of Afghanistan. He further added that the match is going to be an exciting game and hoped the team could move ahead of the last defeat and perform well in the match. He also mentioned the fact that whenever India have their backs against the wall, they end up performing the best.

India are placed in the second last position in the Group-2 points standings

The Indian batting unit has underperformed in the T20 World Cup so far, as they managed to score only 151 runs in the first Super-12 match against Pakistan and hit a below-par score of 110 runs against New Zealand in the second match. India have played two matches so far, and have faced defeats on both occasions. As they seek their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup, they face Afghanistan, who have won two matches in the three matches they have played so far.

Meanwhile, in the Group 2 of the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan find themselves at the second position currently, while India are placed at the second last position below Scotland. The group is currently led by Pakistan with four consecutive wins in the tournament. India head into the match against Afghanistan in a do-or-die situation, if they look to qualify for the semi-finals.

Image: Instagram- @indiancricketteam/AP