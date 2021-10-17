R Ashwin Flaunts Team India's New Jersey, Shares Emotional Message From Daughter

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday shared a post on social media, where he can be seen flaunting the all-new Team India jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Along with the post, Ashwin also shared a heartwarming message from his daughter, who told the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer that she had never seen him in Team India's limited-overs jersey before. Ashwin has been included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, where he will return to bowling in white-ball cricket after a hiatus of four years.

"When your daughter says ‘I have never seen you in this jersey appa’ can’t leave her out of the picture. Can you?" Ashwin captioned the post on Instagram, which has garnered nearly 4,00,000 likes since being published a couple of hours ago.

Ashwin earned a surprise recall to limited-overs cricket after his name was included in the World Cup squad as one of the spinners. Ashwin has been a regular feature for his state side Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he also plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. However, the 35-year-old was not able to find a place in Team India's white-ball team despite bowling well in the domestic circuit. But that changed when Ashwin was named to the World Cup squad for Team India.

India in T20 World Cup

Team India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin against Pakistan on October 24. India will play its second game of the competition against New Zealand on October 31. Before going into the competition, India will play two warmup games against Australia and England.

India's World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Image: Ashwin/Instagram