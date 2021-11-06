'Rahul, Buttler Or Finch': Who Is 'best T20 Batsman Going Around' According To Brad Hogg?

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has made his pick for the best T20 batsman currently. The veteran Australian international picked English vice-captain Jos Buttler as the number one ahead of KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Martin Guptill and others. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently the highest run-scorer in the Super 12s stage of the tournament and third overall with 214 runs from four games with one half-century and a century to his name.

He pointed out that Buttler takes his time to adapt to the situation and can perform at any given venue "Jos Buttler, for me, is the best T20 batsman going around in international cricket right now. He is always a cool cucumber under pressure and even when the conditions are not in his favour, he takes his time to settle and then take risks"

He further went on to add that that the ball comes nicely onto the bat as the match progresses and said the key was to hang in there and highlighted Buttler's innings from the last game where he scored 101* "Best exponent of this was Jos Buttler against Sri Lanka. He batted right through the innings. He conserved his innings. The longer you bat in tough conditions, the easier it gets and he proved that." Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

T20 World Cup: Teams batting first are losing it in the powerplay says, Hogg

So far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, results have been mostly in favour of the chasing side. While dew plays a major role, Brad Hogg also believes that the openers of teams batting first haven't taken the approach and that is why they haven't made a mark. He said that the openers are just trying to find the boundaries.

"Teams batting first are losing it in the powerplay. They are trying to find too many boundaries and are not rotating strike enough. Batsmen have to stop hunting for boundaries and instead try to convert the ones into twos and limit the dot balls. This puts pressure on opposition bowlers who bowl loose deliveries while trying to do something different," He said.

Image: PTI