Ranvir Shorey Slams Waqar Younis For Blatant Communal Rant On India-Pakistan T20 WC Match

The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis turned heads by publicly stating that his favourite part of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday was when cricketer Mohammad Rizwan 'offered Namaz on the field amid Hindus'. His purposive statement post the match did not sit well with many as they called him out on social media. After commentator Harsha Bhogle, actor Ranvir Shorey has taken a jibe at the Pakistani coach on Twitter.

Ranvir Shorey on Waqar Younis' shocking remark

ANI's editor Smita Prakash took to her Twitter to respond to Younis' remarks on Pakistan primetime television by writing, "Yeah, now try telling me ‘it’s just cricket’, ‘just a game’[sic]." Replying to her tweet, actor Ranvir Shorey, known for films like Metro Park and Sonchiriya, made a scathing remark over his statement. He stated, "Doesn’t this moron know namaaz is heard in #India full of Hindus every day, five times a day, that too on loudspeakers![sic]."

He further called out his intent by calling it their 'malicious hope' to create conflict between the two countries by tweeting, "They do it deliberately, in the malicious hope of creating a divide between Indians[sic]."

🤦🏻‍♂️ Doesn’t this moron know namaaz is heard in #India full of Hindus everyday, five times a day, that too on loudspeakers! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 26, 2021

They do it deliberately, in the malicious hope of creating a divide between Indians. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 26, 2021

For the unversed, during the India-Pakistan World Cup T20 break, Mohammad Rizwan was seen offering Namaz on the field. The video was shared by many online. Post-match, former cricketer Waqar Younis appeared on the ARY News channel where he stated that watching the batsman offering prayers in the middle of the field amidst 'Hindus' was the 'most satisfying thing'.

Actor Ranvir Shorey was not the only one to call Younis on his remarks as commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He stated, "For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible."

For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

(Image: Facebook/@ranvirshorey/AP)