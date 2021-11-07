Rashid Khan Joins Dwayne Bravo And Sunil Narine To Script T20 Record In Wicket-taking

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has become the fourth bowler in the world to pick 400 wickets in T20 format. Rashid reached the milestone while playing against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The 23-year-old cricketer achieved the remarkable feat in his 289th T20 match as he clean bowled Martin Guptill with a beautiful wrong'un delivery in the ninth over of the Kiwi run chase. Only three bowlers are now ahead of Rashid in terms of most wickets in T20 cricket.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the first bowler in the world to reach the 400-wicket milestone in T20 cricket. Bravo achieved the feat in 364 matches. He is also the only bowler who claims more than 500 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Bravo has 551 wickets from 507 matches. Bravo played his last T20 international on Saturday when West Indies took the field against Australia in their final match of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the other two bowlers on the list who have more T20 wickets than Rashid Khan are Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir. While Narine has 425 T20 wickets to his name from 383 matches, Tahir has 420 wickets from 334 matches. As far as Rashid Khan is concerned, he had come into the T20 World Cup with 392 wickets under his belt. He picked 8 wickets in 5 matches in the marquee ICC event to reach the milestone in Afghanistan's final game.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

In New Zealand versus Afghanistan game, the Kiwis put pressure on their Afghan counterparts from the word go as the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Adam Milne was the first bowler to strike for the Kiwis as he dismissed an out-of-form Mohammad Shahzad for 4 off 11 balls. Trent Boult came and removed Hazratullah Zazai for 2 off 4 balls. Tim Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz LBW for 6 off 9 balls. Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran then scored some runs before the former was dismissed for 15 off 18 balls by Ish Sodhi. Zadran and Mohammad Nabi forged another partnership, which was broken by Tim Southee in the 18th over. Afghanistan were restricted for 124/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, New Zealand chased down the target in 18.1 overs with Kane Williamson and Devon Conway on strike. The duo scored 68 runs together to help New Zealand reach the target with ease. Afghanistan could pick only two wickets in the game as Mujeeb ur Rahman dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Rashid Khan removed Martin Guptill. Afghanistan lost the game by 8 wickets. Trent Boult has been adjudged the player of the match for picking 3 wickets for 17 runs.

Image: RashidKhan/Twitter