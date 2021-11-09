Ravi Shastri Confirms India's Next T20I Captain: 'He's Waiting To Take That Job'

Outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has officially confirmed who will be succeeding Virat Kohli as the national cricket team's next T20I skipper. Kohli had captained the India team for one last time during their final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against Namibia at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. At the same time, this game also marked Ravi Shastri's final assignment as India coach.

Ravi Shastri confirms India T20I captain

As Ravi Shastri starts to focus on his future endeavors after his Team India coaching stint came to an end, he made it crystal clear that the team's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the perfect candidate to be appointed as Virat Kohli's successor.

"I think in Rohit you've got a very capable guy. He's won so many IPLs. He's the vice-captain of this side. He's waiting in the wings to take that job," Shastri said in a virtual press conference as quoted by news agency PTI on Monday after India beat Namibia by 9 wickets in their last T20 World Cup match.

"I think it's not such a bad thing because of the bubble and because of the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. Like I said, when a guy doesn't go home for six months, he might have his family with him, but if he's got parents and other family and you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all," he added.



Virat Kohli captaincy

Virat Kohli became the full-time skipper of India in all formats after legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni called his time from the role in late 2016. Since 2017, Kohli has led India in a total of 50 T20I matches, out of which India successfully won 30 matches and lost only 16 matches. With a win percentage of over 60, Kohli has achieved immense success as T20I skipper, despite not having any ICC trophies to his name. While announcing his decision to quit captaincy in T20I cricket, Kohli said that he wants to focus on leading India in the longer formats, however, he will still play for the countries in all formats.