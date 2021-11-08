Ravi Shastri Looks Back On His Time With India; 'One Of The Greatest Teams In History'

Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri explained his delight to have the opportunity to coach the national side before India's final game against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Since Shastri took over the position in July 2017, India has performed spectacularly well, winning multiple series against some of the top sides, both at home and away.

Once the T20 World Cup ends, Rahul Dravid will take over as the team's new head coach. Shastri also gave his opinion on how he sees Dravid leading the side in further years to come.

Ravi Shastri explains delight to lead Team India for over 4 years

While speaking in a pre-match interview before India vs Namibia game got underway, Ravi Shastri said,

"It (journey) has been fantastic. When I took this job, I said in my mind I want to make a difference and I think I have. Sometimes in life, it's not all about what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. And what these guys have overcome over the last five years, the way they have travelled across the globe and performed in every part of the globe in all formats of the game will make this - irrespective of what's happened here - as one of the great teams in the history of the game. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. It's unfortunate that we are out of this tournament, but that takes nothing away from a great side. Across all formats there are plenty. But winning in red-ball cricket across the globe - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England we are leading the series. It could be the longest lead in the history of cricket because the next Test is next year. To go across and beat all these sides every team in white-ball cricket - T20 or 50 over - we have beaten sides in their den which was my endeavour and team's endeavour. We were always labelled as big bullies at home, but when you had to travel outside you didn't have the goods. But this team has shown they have more and plenty of that."

Ravi Shastri explains the team's future under Rahul Dravid

Ravi Shastri was all praises for succeeding coach Rahul Dravid as he said, "They've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that'll make the biggest difference."