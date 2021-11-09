Ravi Shastri Shares Struggles Of Coping With Bio-bubble, Cites Don Bradman As An Example

The global COVID-19 pandemic had once brought the entire sporting world to a standstill and since the resumption, the athletes have been living a strict life inside the bio-bubble. Following the rigorousness of bio-bubble haven't been easy for cricketers and at certain times the players have made themselves unavailable for matches due to mental health issues. Following the conclusion of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about the way in which Indian cricketers have been dealing with the bio bubble environment.

T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri talks about Team India players Bio-bubble fatigue

During the media interaction, Ravi Shastri spoke about the bio-bubble fatigue and said, "One thing I would say — this is not an excuse, but this is a fact. When you're six months in a bubble, this team, there are a lot of players on this team who play all three formats of the game. In the last 24 months, they've been home for 25 days. I don't care who you are, if your name is Bradman, if you're in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you're human."

He further added, "This is not something where you just put petrol on the backside and expect the guy to move in overdrive. It doesn't happen that way. So I think it's tough times. That's why I say in life it's not what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. That's what this team has done. They've shown the drive to hang in there, no complaints. But sooner or later, the bubble will burst. So you've got to be careful."

Before India vs Nambia T20 World Cup match, Ravi Shastri highlighted the struggle of Team India players' bio bubble fatigue and how they have been drained mentally and physically. While talking to Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said, "I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age but these guys are physically and mentally drained. Six months in a bubble... What we would have ideally liked was a bigger gap between the IPL and the T20 World Cup...(because) when the big games come, when pressure hits you, you are not that switched on as you should be."

India T20 WC performance

India bowed out of the T20 World Cup tournament failing to qualify for the semi-final for the first time. The Men in Blue were considered as one of the favourites to win the tournament crushing defeats in the opening two matches left their qualification chance hanging by a thread. Pakistan crushed Team India by 10 wickets to register their first win over arch-rivals in any ICC tournament. After Pakistan, New Zealand comfortably beat India by 8 wickets to pile more misery. However, Virat Kohli and co registered their first win of the tournament against Afghanistan, after which despite beating ScotlandTeam India failed to qualify for the semi-final as Afghanistan lost to New Zealand.

(Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram)