Rising From The Ashes: David Warner Turns T20 World Cup Hero After IPL Snub By SRH

For Australian players taking part in the second leg of IPL 2021, the tournament was seen as ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup, however, for David Warner, the tournament was more of a nightmare. The opener not only lost his captaincy but was also given the boot by Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. With Warner frozen by the SRH team, critics started to raise questions over his form ahead of the mega event. However not only did the 35-year-old silence his critics following his outstanding performance with his bat but also went on to win the man of the tournament award as he ended T20 World Cup as the second-highest run-getter.

David Warner ends Surisers Hyderabad journey

Australia opener David Warner was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 following which he not only went on to become batting mainstay of the team but was also given the captaincy. Under Warner, the SRH tea tasted success by winning the 2016 IPL title. The Australian himself proved handy with the bat as well winning Orange Cup in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Despite the success in the last six years, the 2021 season saw his SRH career taking a downward slide. Warner not only lost his captaincy due to poor form but also lost his place in the playing 11.

Coming to David Warner IPL 2021 form the opener scored could only play 8 matches scoring 195 runs in the process. Following a poor start to the IPL 2021 India leg, Warner was removed from the captaincy with Kane Williamson taking over. After the India leg failure, Warner was expected to fight for his place in the UAE leg with SRH team struggling to win matches. The left-hander did make his return to the starting XI in Jonny Bairstow’s absence but soon found himself back on the bench after a couple of poor outings. Once being benched he never made his return into the side and as the tournament came to a closure he informed the fans regarding his decision to part ways with the franchisee.

David Warner's ride with the Australia team towards T20 World Cup glory

After a slow start to the T20 World Cup campaign in which he had just one-half century in the first three matches, David Warner picked up the pace in the last couple of matches and showed his critics never to write him off. avid Warner got his mojo back during the must-win match against West Indies in which he scored 89 runs. Following the half-century, there was no looking back for the left-hander after that as he scored anchored Australia's run chase against Pakistan in the semi-final with 49 runs which proved to be a match-winning knock. During the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final, David Warner was a man on a mission as he blasted his way to 53 runs from 38 balls before Trent Boult ratted the stumps.

Following Warner's match-winning knock, Australia skipper Aaron Finch while praising his opening partner said Can't believe people wrote him off saying he was done. That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear". The bear did wake up and stamped his authority at T20 World Cup proving that ' Form is temporary but class is permanent'.