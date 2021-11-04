Rohit Sharma Reacts To Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India's Head Coach; 'is It Official?'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named former India legend Rahul Dravid as the replacement for Indian men's team head coach Ravi Shastri. Dravid will take over as head coach of Team India after completing the ongoing T20 World Cup. Following India's clash against Afghanistan, opener Rohit Sharma, who put in a match-winning effort, was asked about Dravid's appointment. Rohit was caught off guard and said he had no idea about the development as he was playing the game. However, Rohit congratulated Dravid on his appointment as Team India's new head coach and said he is looking forward to working with him, calling the former Karnataka batter a "stalwart of Indian cricket".

"Yeah, is it official? Obviously, we were playing the game, so I had no idea. Congratulations to him for coming back but in different capacity. We look forward to working with him. He is a stalwart of Indian cricket and it will be nice working with him in the future," Rohit said in his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid said that it is an absolute honour for him to be appointed as the head coach of Team India. Dravid said he is looking forward to working with the players and support staff. Dravid also hailed the outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri for his commendable job with Team India.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," Dravid said in his statement.

Dravid's career after retirement

Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the India U-19 team back in 2016. He was quick to deliver as India managed to have great runs in two consecutive editions of the ICC U-19 World Cups held in 2016 and 2018. After his successful stint with the junior level teams, Dravid was appointed as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he has been responsible for the overall development of players who visit the facility in Bengaluru. Earlier this year, Dravid was made the head coach of India's limited-overs squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. Shastri was with the India Test squad in England at the time.

Image: PTI/AP