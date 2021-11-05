Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Behind Choosing 45 As His Jersey Number For Team India

Rohit Sharma is one of India and world cricket's best white-ball batters of modern-day cricket as he boasts of having numerous records in limited-overs. Rohit is the only Indian player currently to feature in all seven editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. He was one of the integral members of the Indian squad that had won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007.

Meanwhile, one thing has been constant during his cricketing journey from 2007 to 2021 which happens to be his jersey number 45. Lately, Rohit Sharma has revealed the reason behind his jersey number.

T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma jersey

"45? My mother likes the number. A lot of numbers were taken so I asked my mother what number should be taken so she said 45 would be a good number for you", said Rohit Sharma in a video posted by T20 World Cup on their official Instagram handle.

Rohit Sharma registered his 23rd T20I half-century during Team India's previous ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture against Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. He scored a match-winning 47-ball 74 at a strike rate of 157.45. His knock included eight boundaries and three maximums.

The 'Hitman' has so far amassed 88 runs in three games. He had scored 14 against New Zealand and was out for a golden duck during the Men In Blue's tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan a couple of weeks ago.

Rohit Sharma stats

After a couple of failures in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma roared back to form in the previous game against a spirited Afghanistan where he went after Mohammad Nabi & Co.'s famed bowling attack right from the word 'Go'. As of now, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain has amassed close to 3,000 runs (2,952) in T20Is and at the same time, also succeeded in registering four centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma will be expected to make his bat do the talking when the Virat Kohli-led side lock horns with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Friday as the former champions look forward to keeping their semi-final qualification hopes alive provided other results go in their favour after the conclusion of the Super 12 stages.

Image: Image: AP/RohitSharma45-Instagram