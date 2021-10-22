Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires: A Look At The Netherlands Star's Glorious Career In Numbers

Sri Lanka on Friday registered an emphatic win over the Netherland by 8 wickets and finished as the table toppers of Group A of the T20 World Cup. With this win, Netherlands allrounder Ryan ten Doeschate donned the Orange jersey for the last time as he had announced in September that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket at the end of 2021. The 41-year-old Ten Doeschate began his professional career in 2003 and three years later, made his international debut.

Although Ryan ten Doeschate could not make it into the playing XI against Sir Lanka, the cricketer is among the most prolific batter of the 'Men in Orange'. Ten Doeschate played his last match when the Netherlands locked horns with Namibia on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup. In his last match, he was dismissed on 16 runs.

Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement

As per Cricket Netherlands, Ryan ten Doeschate said, "It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands."

"The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational. I'm grateful to the players, coaches, and everyone involved with the KNCB for allowing me to have enjoyed some of the spectacular highs of international cricket," he added.

"Sometimes words don’t mean enough when summing up someone’s career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have him. His skill, knowledge of the game & calmness under pressure was outstanding. Finally, he represented cricket hope to the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be sorely missed as a player but hopefully not lossed to Dutch cricket entirely," said Netherlands Head coach Ryan Campbell in the official release shared by Cricket Netherlands

Ryan ten Doeschate's career

Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, the legendary Dutch international played his first international match in 2006. Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen on July 4, 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. After that, he played in 33 ODI and 24 T20I matches for the Netherlands. Most notable in Doeschate's international career are the 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011, at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 259* runs against Canada in the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006.

Coming to Ryan ten Doeschate's stats, the 41-year-old cricketer in 33 ODIs scored 1541 runs with an average of 67.0. In T20, 'Tendo' played 24 matches and scored 533 runs with strike rate of 132.92. Ryan ten Doeschate also played franchise cricket around the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL, Ten Doeschate played a total of 29 matches and scored 326 runs with a healthy strike rate of 138.72. The Dutch cricketer played the IPL under the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. He was among the first associate country's players to get an IPL contract. In 2010, he also signed with Tasmania for the Twenty20 Big Bash in 2010/11. Apart from IPL and Big Bash league, 'Tendo' showcased his stellar performance around the world in their domestic leagues.

