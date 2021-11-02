SA Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Match

South Africa team is set to take on Bangladesh in the upcoming match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2. The match between these two teams is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST and will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, SA vs BAN playing XI and other T20 World Cup 2021 details.

South Africa vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Bangladesh fantasy tips

Mohammad Naim, Quinton de Kock, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Aiden Markram, Mahmudullah, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Bangladesh team news

South Africa does not have many injury concerns ahead of the match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh is without Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, could be brought back into the team, while Shamim Hossain could also get a look in.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Bangladesh match preview

South Africa started their campaign with a loss against Australia after which they won back to back wins against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. After Bangladesh, South Africa will have just one more match to play and so a win in this match is essential for them to stay in the race for a place in the top two spots.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is yet to win a single match in the tournament and so the Mahmadullad led team will be desperate for the first points of the campaign. Their previous match was against Sri Lanka and West Indies which they lost by a close margin, while England brushed them aside quite easily The teams have not met in the format since 2017. South Africa have won all six encounters so far.

South Africa are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination. While their bowling attack has managed to pick up wickets their batsmen have yet to score big runs however different players have put their hands up whenever the team needed runs.