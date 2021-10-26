SA Vs WI: CSA Issues Statement On Quinton De Kock's Decision To Not Take The Knee

Cricket South Africa on Monday, issued their statement on South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock’s decision of not taking the knee ahead of South Africa vs West Indies, Super-12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. All the players had been directed by the national cricket governing body on Monday to ‘take the knee’, in a display of their united stand against racism. Taking the knee has become a global symbol, as players across sports have been seen doing the gesture in an attempt to stand against racism.

However, in their media statement on Tuesday, CSA said that the governing body has noted the personal decision by de Kock not to take the knee ahead of the SA vs WI match. CSA further added that the board is awaiting a further report from the South African team management before deciding the next step. The board added that all players are expected to follow the board’s directive for the remaining matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

CSA thanked players for uniting against racism

In the statement, the board also explained their decision to take the knee, by saying that after considering all aspects like freedom of choice of players, CSA had elucidated to the team that they would have to take the knee as a stand against racism. The Proteas team has found itself amidst various racism-related issues and the board explained its view by saying that they support individuals’ views on the expression of thoughts in daily lives, these rules do not apply when it comes to taking a stand against racism. CSA concluded the statement by thanking the players for agreeing to come together and take the much necessary stand against racism.

Taking the knee became a global phenomenon after it was first done by an American football player ahead of a match as a stand against racism. After the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests erupted worldwide following the killing of George Floyd in America, teams have been seen taking the knee ahead of their matches across different sports domains. The Indian cricket team players too went down on their knees, during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan.

Image: t20worldcup.com