Sanjay Raut, Giriraj Singh Urge BCCI To Rethink Indo-Pak Match Amid J&K Civilian Killings

Amid the slew of targetted killings by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday, has urged BCCI and Centre to rethink the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 cricket match at the ICC T20 Men's cricket World Cup. Addressing an event at Jodhpur, Singh said that if relations between the two nations had deteriorated, the competitive match must be rethought. BCCI has banned Pakistan players from playing in India and refused to play with Pakistan in stand-alone tournaments amid strained Indo-Pak ties.

Sena & BJP: 'Rethink Indo-Pak T20 match'

“I think if relations (between India and Pakistan) are not good then this should be reconsidered,” Singh said when asked if the India-Pakistan match should take place in the wake of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will take place on October 24 in Dubai, as India eyes in reclaiming the World cup.

Echoing Singh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We have always said not to keep any type of relations with Pakistan. Our people are being killed and you are talking about cricket?". Sena has been in the forefront of opposing Indo-Pak cricket matches amid strife - most notably when they dug up Mumbai's Wankhede pitch in 1991, repeated the same in Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla in 1999 and in UP's Agra in 2003.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the past two weeks, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits in protest against Centre's revocation of Article 370 and domicile laws. The latest attack has been on two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - who were sht dead point-blank in Kulgam. Previously, on Saturday, a gol gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad). Of the 11 people killed, five are non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents (4 non-Muslims & 1 Muslim).

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver. Later two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan too have were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.