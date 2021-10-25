Scotland Predicted Playing 11 Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Coetzer, Munsey & Who?

The 17th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Afghanistan lock horns against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated 30 minutes prior to that, at 7:00 pm IST. As far as Scotland is concerned, the team has made it to the Super 12 stage after finishing on top of the table in Group B, which also had Bangladesh. The side qualified for the next round of the World Cup after beating Oman by 8 wickets at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on October 21. Scotland became the first side in its group to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Ahead of Scotland's first Super 12 match, here's a look at their predicted playing XI. The Scotland cricket squad for the T20 World Cup consists of a total of 15 members, including the likes of Chris Greaves, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, and Brad Wheal.

Scotland's Full Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. Travelling Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.

Scotland's Predicted Playing XI:

Scotland's Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask.

Afghanistan and Scotland have played a total of 6 T20I matches against each other since gaining the T20I status. While Afghanistan dominated in all six, Scotland failed to register even a single win against the Asian side.

Scotland became the only team in the T20 World Cup qualifier to qualify for the Super 12 without losing any match. Kyle Coetzer & Co also defeated Bangladesh in their first T20 World Cup match qualifier despite the Mahmadullah-led side entering the competition as clear favourites to top the chart in their respective group.

On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their first warm-up game against South Africa by 41 run. However, they upped their game against the defending champions West Indies in the next warm-up game with a 56-run win. The team will be trying to stay more focused against a spirited Scottish side who look to rewrite history in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Image: ScotlandCricket/Twitter