Scotland Sends Stern Challenge To India Ahead Of T20 WC Clash: 'If You Want This Trophy..'

Cricket Scotland has sent out a stern challenge to Team India ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup clash on Friday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on November 5 from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Scotland challenged Kohli-led side, saying that the Men in Blue would have to go through them if they are to have any chance of winning their second title.

India vs Scotland: Kyle Coetzer-led side challenges Men in Blue

Cricket Scotland went an extra mile and dared a comparatively powerful Indian side by posting on their official Twitter handle:

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us” pic.twitter.com/1gqUTaLypC — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

After losing by just 16 runs on New Zealand, the Kyle Coetzer-led side hopes to provide the Men in Blue a run for their money. Although Scotland have yet not won a match in the Super 12 stage, their performance did improve significantly against the Black Caps. As a result, Coetzer is confident that his side can build on that performance to provide the Virat Kohli led side a tough challenge in their penultimate match. Via the ICC, Coetzer said:

"Of course, the excitement’s there. It’s been there for every game in this tournament. I think coming up against a side like India and maybe just throw things into a new level perhaps. We realise we have to play really, really well to give ourselves the best chance. There were opportunities in the New Zealand game that, if we look back now, moments in that game could have changed the outcome of the final result, but we have to be better and keep raising our bar to be capable and be willing to take those opportunities when they come around. Obviously it’s a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team full of exciting players. We’ve got to try to push that to one side, to be honest, and just try and take on the challenges that we face in front of us on the day. It might sound a bit of a cliche, but we have to focus on what we’re really good at and what’s going to give us the best chance of winning the game of cricket. We’ll do our homework on India, as any team will do, and we know the skills they’ve got within their camp. When we go into that game, we can’t fear the players, but we’ve got to respect them. We’ll go in trying to give it everything we’ve got."

IND vs SCO playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal