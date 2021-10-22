Scotland Spinner Mark Watt Warns Kohli Ahead Of T20 WC; 'I've Got Plans, He Should Worry'

Scotland Cricket Team on Thursday qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after they defeated Oman by 8 wickets at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Scotland became the only team in the T20 World Cup qualifier to qualify for the Super 12 without losing any match. Kyle Coetzer & Co also defeated Bangladesh in their first T20 World Cup match qualifier. With their win against Oman, Scotland has entered Group 1 in which India, Pakistan and New Zealand are already present. Scotland will be facing Team India on November 5. However, left-arm spinner Mark Watt has already issued a stern warning to Team India skipper Virat Kohli while talking Mirror Sport UK.

Although Mark Watt took only 3 wickets in the qualifiers, the left-spinner is eyeing to dismiss ace batter Virat Kohli when Scotland locks horns with Team India.

Watt said, "I've got quite a few plans for Virat. I'm going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried. That's why you play the game: to play against the big stars. You want to challenge yourself against the best and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world," as quoted by the sports news website.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old spinner also opined that Scotland is going to make 'a few upsets' in the T20 World Cup.

Watt further added, "I think we're going to make a few upsets. I don't see why not. We've done it before – we've beaten the best ODI team in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh here and I think teams won't take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland, we're in a great run of form and we've got a lot of momentum going forward. I don't think we need to do anything else different; we've won three out of three," as quoted by the sports news website.

Scotland in T20 World Cup qualifier

An impressive Scotland crushed Oman by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the first round and qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage by topping Group B in Al Amerat on Thursday. Scotland, who had stunned Bangladesh by six runs before beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 17 runs in their previous matches, remained unbeaten and finished their group encounter with six points. Besides Scotland, Bangladesh also qualified for the Super 12s from the group by finishing second with four points. Hosts Oman and PNG are out of the tournament.

(Image: @mark_watt1/Instagram/AP)