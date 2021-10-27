Scotland Vs Namibia Predicted 11, T20 World Cup 2021: Who Will Feature In Tonight's Match?

Scotland and Namibia are all set to lock horns in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The match is slated to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST. Namibia are yet to play their first game of the Super 12 stage and will be eager to start off its campaign on a high by defeating Scotland on Wednesday.

Scotland, on the other hand, lost to Afghanistan in their opening game of the Super 12 stage and will look to secure a win in order to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2021 editon.

Both teams have 15 members each in their respective squads for the T20 World Cup. While Gerhard Erasmus is the captain of the Namibia side, Kyle Coetzer is leading the charge for Scotland. David Wiese, Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz and Zane Green are the key players for Namibia in the ongoing World Cup. George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey are the key players for Scotland right now.

Scotland vs Namibia: Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland's Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask.

Namibia's Predicted Playing XI: Craig WIlliams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Picky Ya France, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Current standings

Namibia have not played a single game in the Super 12 stage so far. Scotland, on the other hand, are lurking at the bottom of the Group 2 points table with 0 points after one game. If Namibia win this contest, the current standings will remain the same, whereas if Scotland win, the side will move to the third position in the Group 2 points table.

