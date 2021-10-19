Scotland's Eyecatching T20 World Cup Jersey Brainchild Of 12-year-old Rebecca Downie

Scotland Cricket Team registered a massive turnaround when they defeated Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup opening match on Sunday. All-rounder Scotland all-rounder Chris Greaves put up a great performance as he scored an impressive 45 off 28 balls and then picked up two crucial wickets with the ball.

As Kyle Coetzer & Co are next locking horns with Papua New Guinea, Cricket Scotland has shared about its kit designer via Twitter handle.

Cricket Scotland took to its Twitter handle ahead of the match against PNG and shared that a 12-year-old girl named Rebecca Downie has designed the Scotland T20 World Cup jersey and kit. Furthermore, the Scottish Cricket Board also expressed its gratitude for the support that the team received during the clash against Bangladesh and shared that Rebecca Downie is from Haddington, Scotland.

As per Scotland's local media, the country's cricket board had selected Rebecca Downie's design earlier in October when she won a competition, and had informed her that Kyle Coetzer & Co will be wearing her designs in the T20 World Cup. As per Cricket Scotland, the new design was selected “unanimously” from entries of over 200 school children, reported Scotland's local media. Rebecca Downie's design is based on colours of 'the thistle', Scotland’s national emblem.

Furthermore, Rebecca came to know that her design was selected when she visited Edinburgh after being invited as a special guest along with her family, for one of Scotland’s T20Is against Zimbabwe. She was handed over the first shirt from the production line.

Amazon delivery boy turns hero for Scotland against Bangladesh

In another inspiring event, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer, after the match against Bangladesh, revealed that Chris Greaves was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago. Coetzer said that Greaves is not a contracted player in Scotland and that he had to make many sacrifices to reach where he is today.

Coetzer said that Greaves was on the periphery a month ago but he put up his hand and worked extremely hard to emerge as one of the serious contenders for a spot in the World Cup squad. Coetzer further claimed that the rise of Greaves just goes on to show that associate nations have many good cricketers.

Chris Greaves was adjudged the player of the match after Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs to advance to second place in Group B of the preliminary stage of the World Cup.

