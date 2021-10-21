Shane Warne Feels 'Aussies Are Being Underestimated'; Picks His Favourites For T20 WC

With only a few days left to go before the Super 12 games of the T20 World Cup, former cricketers and experts have started picking up their teams who will be hot favourites to win the ICC's marquee tournament. Now, Australia's former spinner Shane Warne has named his favourites teams who will be in contention to win the T20 World Cup. Warne in his tweet also expressed that the Australian Cricket Team is being underestimated in the T20 World Cup. Furthermore, the 52-year-old former spinner also opined on the ongoing debate on the form of Eoin Morgan and David Warner.

Shane Warne on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and stated that India and England are the two teams who will be going into the T20 World Cup as favourites. Furthermore, Warne expressed that Australia is being underestimated in the T20 World Cup despite the fact that Aaron Finch & Co have numerous match-winners in their squad. To the critics of David Warner and Eoin Morgan's lean-patch, Shane Warne said that they might be out of form but their class is permanent. Therefore, one should not be surprised if either them (Warner or Morgan) will become the player of the tournament.

I think Eng & India have to go in as fav’s for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in @ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan & the Wi. Excited to see who will win 🏆 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 21, 2021

Ps Whoever wants to write of @davidwarner31 & @Eoin16 re their lack of form. Remember class is permanent & form is temporary - don’t be surprised if one of these players will be player of the tournament #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ! Who will win followers ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 21, 2021

Morgan's form with the bat is a major cause of concern for the England team. Eoin Morgan's IPL 2021 run did not go really well as he only managed to score 133 runs at an average of 11.08 in the recently concluded edition. Eoin Morgan's T20 runs in 2021 also shows how he has struggled with the bat as the left-hander has scored a mere 82 runs in 7 T20 innings for England this year. However, the England skipper has stated that he is ready to drop himself for sake of winning the World Cup. On the other hand, David Warner too has been struggling to find his form. Warner was dropped from playing XI after he could not perform up to his potential. In fact, in the two warm-up matches, Warner scored 0 and 1 respectively.

Brett Lee picks Team India as favourites to win T20 World Cup

Australia's former speedster Brett Lee picked Team India as favourites in his interaction with the ICC and also predicted top batter and bowlers who could top the chart in terms of the most number of wickets and runs. Brett Lee reckoned that India’s KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami could become the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker respectively in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

"I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months, so, if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it's a good start," he stated.

