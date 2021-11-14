Shane Watson Breaks Down On Air After Australia Lifts Maiden T20 World Cup

Australia on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift their maiden T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy of the brilliant knock of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Australia went on to win the T20 World Cup title. Following the win, former Australian allrounder Shane Watson broke down on-air when he was speaking to the broadcasters. As soon as Shane Watson joined VVS Laxman and Dale Steyn to discuss Australia's win in T20 World Cup, Shane Watson went speechless and broke down into tears.

Speaking to the broadcasters Watson termed Australia's win at T20 World Cup 2021 an 'emotional' one. On this gesture, VVS Laxman lauded Australia for their fearless approach in the T20 World Cup and said that this is what cricket is all about. The former Indian cricketer also said that he is sure like Waston every Australia would be emotional today and celebrating the Kangaroos victory in the ICC's marquee event.

Fans react after Shane Watson breaks down

Tears on Shane Watson's eyes. He got emotional when Australia won maiden T20 World Cup Title. pic.twitter.com/aJgmonIJk3 — Mohit Tiwari (@Mohitti778814) November 14, 2021

#ShaneWatson is in tears, lots of tough times in recent times, this is an emotional moment for all Australian fans and players. pic.twitter.com/SJKNPoEeNr — Mohdirfan.mi (@MohdirfanMi) November 14, 2021

Shane Watson almost cried during the commentators discussion on the pitch now. Such passion even after retirement👌 #Australia #T20WorldCupFinal — Vishnu Doss (@atamizhson) November 14, 2021

Australia vs New Zealand

Australia has become the new world champions after beating New Zealand in the finale of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. This is Australia's maiden World T20 title as the Men in Yellow had never won a T20 World Cup since the inception of the tournament in 2007. Australia had reached the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup; however, the Miachel Clarke-led side fell short to make way for England to win the trophy that year. But the new Australian team under Aaron Finch has managed to alter the long-standing record by winning the title in UAE tonight.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia inserted them in to take the first strike. Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one Australian batsman. Opener David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Marsh's 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant that Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

