Shane Watson Warns Australia Ahead Of T20 WC Final: 'NZ Play The Underdog Cards Very Well'

Australia's former allrounder Shane Watson on Saturday warned Aaron Finch & Co ahead of their clash against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final. Australia will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Australia entered the T20 World Cup Final by defeating Pakistan whereas New Zealand entered into the finale after defeating England in the semi-final. With the stage all-set for the blockbuster T20 World Cup Final, Shane Watson cautioned Australia to not go by the 'underdogs' tag of New Zealand.

Speaking in a video shared by the T20 World Cup in commentators' preview, Shane Watson said, "New Zealand never takes off the foot from the peddles at all. So there's always gonna be questions asked throughout the 40 overs. So Australia have to be on their game every moment because that's what New Zealand are waiting for. They are waiting for the little moment, opportunity to capitalise on it. They are happy to wait as long as they have to be able to find that right moment to be on the right side of it."

"They play the underdog cards very well because they have been such a great team for a long period of time. In big tournaments, they always play incredibly well and they just know how to turn it when they need to," added Watson.

Watson further praised Australia for pulling off an incredible victory against Pakistan in the semi-finals. "It would give the Australians even more confidence to know that no matter what situation you have got yourself into they have players who have the caliber to pull them out of it. And that's a sign of a really really good team," said Watson.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around.

'Underdog tag is something we control,' says Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Saturday said that his side being constantly viewed as "underdog" is not something they can control and the 'Black Caps' just look to focus on their cricket.

"I mean look, it (underdog tag) sort of does not have anything to do with us, we focus on our cricket, try our best and we want to keep improving as a side. The different tags is not something we control," said Williamson during a virtual pre-match press conference as reported by ANI.

(Image: Twitter/@ICC/AP)