The Pakistan cricket team has given its fans several reasons to celebrate after their recent performances at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. However, some Pakistani cricketers have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latest one to jump on the bandwagon is former Pakistan bowling great, Shoaib Akhtar.

In a major embarrassment, the former Pakistan cricketer was asked to leave a cricket talk show that was aired live on PTV News. The talk show was hosted by Dr Nauman Niaz, a well-known cricket broadcaster and was attended by Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Aaqib Javed and Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir.

The controversy sparked off when Akhtar ignored Niaz's questioning and instead spoke on something else. The former player started talking about pacer Haris Rauf and chose to lavish praise on the Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalanders and its coach, Aaqib for discovering Haris and supporting him properly. Akhtar's response irked Niaz as the former tried to undermine him. The host told Shoaib Akhtar that he had been misbehaving with him and he would not tolerate that. Moreover, he suggested to Akhtar that in such circumstances it was better if he left the show and then called for a commercial break.

"You are being a little rude. If you're being oversmart then you can go and I'm saying it on air. You have misbehaved with me and I am telling you can leave the show now," said Niaz

After the break when the show resumed, the former Pakistani cricketer remarked that he would like to 'close the incident' and demanded an apology from Niaz. However, to his disappointment, Niaz paid no heed and continued with the show as he discussed the match. Moments later, Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and apologised to them by announcing that he was resigning from PTV sports.

"My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," he said.

Watch the video here:

Never jump to a conclusion. pic.twitter.com/xbKmO0HiiH — Human (@JstLikeU) October 27, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar issues clarification

Shoaib Akhtar later took to Twitter after multiple clips went viral on social media. Issuing a clarification, Akhtar cried foul and slammed Nauman Niaz for 'being obnoxious and rude' when the former was asked to leave the show. The former cricketer also stated that it was embarrassing for him as other well-known cricket legends like Vivian Richards and David Gower, who were present along with other Pakistani players. Akhtar claimed that he tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying that he was "pulling Dr Nauman's leg| with a mutual understanding. In addition, he also expressed dismay over the fact that the TV host did not apologise due to which he had to leave the show.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Nauman Niaz issues statement

After the row, the TV host, Dr Nauman Niaz issued a statement and hailed Shoaib Akhtar, but did not apologise. Niaz remarked that Akhtar had been the 'best of the best' cricketer in Pakistan. He further said that the former Pakistani player had brought laurels to the country. In his statement, Niaz said that he was friends with Shoaib Akhtar for ages and extended his regards to the Pakistani bowling legend.

I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) October 26, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)