Short Break Between IPL And World Cup Would've 'done A Lot Of Good' For India: Bharat Arun

Indian cricket team’s outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun spoke about Team India’s heavy work schedule before starting their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. India played the first warm-up fixture of the ongoing tournament on October 18, three days after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While speaking ahead of India’s final league match against Namibia on November 8, Bharat Arun said that the COVID-19 bio bubble fatigue and the toss have contributed to the poor start of India in the T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan by ten wickets in their opening match of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup on October 24 and lost their second match against New Zealand by eight wickets on October 31.

During the virtual press conference on Sunday ahead of India vs Namibia match on November 8, Arun cited team India being on the road since July for the World test Championship finals, followed by the Test series against England and the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup and said Indian players being in a bio bubble for the last six months has taken a huge toll on the team. He was questioned about the players’ workload management and speaking further about the same, Arun said, “So very specific to your question, maybe a short break between the IPL and the World Cup would have done a lot of good for these boys."

'The toss gives a very undue advantage,' says Bharat Arun

Arun also spoke about Kohli’s poor record at the toss and said that winning the toss in the conditions of UAE is a huge advantage. He added that there’s a huge change in batting first and second in the innings which shouldn’t be the case in the T20 format of the game. Kohli lost consecutive tosses in the tournament and lost the first two matches. However, India made a comeback during the match against Afghanistan and earned their maiden victory. In their next match, they defeated Scotland by a dominating performance and reached the third position in the Group-2 points table. India will face Namibia on Monday eyeing a semi-final spot, which will be their final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Image: AP