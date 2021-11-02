'Similar To Viv Richards': Warne Names 'one Of The Best White Ball Players Of All Time'

Former Australian leg-spinning legend, Shane Warne took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday to praise English cricketer Jos Buttler and compared him to the legendary Caribbean cricketer Sir Viv Richards. The entire cricketing fraternity was all praises for Buttler, as he notched up an unbeaten century of 101 runs, during the England vs Sri Lanka match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Courtesy of the sensational knock in just 67 balls by Buttler, England clinched their fourth consecutive victory in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup by defeating the Lankans by 26 runs.

Meanwhile, after Buttler played the sensational innings, Warne praised the 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter for showing hot to bat in the T20 format of cricket. He also added that Buttler is one of the best players of all time in white-ball cricket and also termed him as England’s best player ever. In conclusion of his tweet, Warne compared Buttler’s batting to the destructing batting with the Caribbean great Viv Richards.

Shane Warne's tweet-

En route to Oz & in transit watching #ICCT20WorldCup2021 highlights ! Wow @josbuttler again showing how to bat in T/20 cricket. I think he’s one of the best white ball players of all time & definitely England’s best ever player ! Very similar destruction as the great Viv ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler reached his maiden international century by hitting a six off the last ball

During the England vs Sri Lanka match on Monday, November 2, Buttler reached his century by hitting a six in the last ball of England’s batting innings. He scored his maiden T20I century by hitting the final 50 runs off the knock-in only 22 balls and became the fourth England player to hit a century in T20I cricket. He was awarded the player of the match award for his innings and received praises from all over the world. His comparison to Viv Richards by Warne can be justified by the fact that he has scored a total of 2085 runs for England in 86 T20I games at a strike rate of 141.16. Along with his T20I stats, Buttler has also scored 3872 runs for the team in 148 ODI matches so far.

Meanwhile, Viv Richards is widely regarded as one of the best batters in limited over cricket, as he scored a total of 6721 runs while playing for West Indies in 187 ODI matches. He scored runs at an average of 47.00 runs per game and hit the bowlers at a strike rate of 90.20. He hit a total of 11 centuries and 45 half-centuries in his limited-overs international cricket.

Image: PTI/@t20worldcup.com