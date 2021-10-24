SL Vs BAN Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Team News & More Ahead Of T20 World Cup Match

In the third Super 12 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams would want to get on to a strong start in their first match of the Super 12 after making it through the qualifying round. Sri Lanka booked their place in the Super 12 with three wins from three matches in the qualifying, whereas Bangladesh got off to a rocky start when they lost to Scotland but they did manage to win their other two matches.

Let's take a look at Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh team's news, Dream11 prediction, head to head stats, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup match.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka

Wicketkeeper: Musfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mahmudullah (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka (vc)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

As per Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh is suspected to win the T20 World Cup match, after having an overall better team. It should however be noted that both teams are in form.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head stats

Total Matches Played: 13

Sri Lanka Wins: 7

Bangladesh Wins: 4

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Team News and Predicted XI

Sri Lanka's predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh's predicted XI: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Picks

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's go-to all-rounder, in 3 matches in this World Cup, has picked up 6 wickets and has also scored 71 runs. He will be vital for the team.

Lahiru Kumara: With Maheesh Theekshana out because of an injury, Kumara will have to be on point. So far, he has picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.61 with the best figures of 3 for 7.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan: A must pick for every Dream11 team, so far in 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 108 runs and has also scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 4.5.

Mahmudullah: In 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 150 including a half-century against PNG in their last match.

(Image: AP)