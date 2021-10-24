SL Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Highest Wicket-taker In T20 World Cup History

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has overtaken Shahid Afridi's record for the most wickets in T20 World Cup. Shakib who now has 41 wickets, overtook Afridi's 39 wickets and thus also became the first bowler to take 40 wickets matches. The all-rounder achieved this feat during his team's match against Sri Lanka today while dismissing Pathum Nissanka.

Only earlier during the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan overtook Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is and now Shakib Al Hasan is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2021. The spinner has so far picked up 11 wickets in four matches. Nine wickets came during round 1 of the tournament and picked up two wickets during today's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game.

T20 World cup highest wicket-takers:

1. Shakib Al Hasan - 41* wickets (29* matches)

2. Shahid Afridi - 39 wickets (34 matches)

3. Lasith Malinga - 38 wickets (31 matches)

4. Saeed Ajmal - 36 wickets (23 matches)

5. Ajantha Mendis - 35 wickets (21 matches)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets

Put into bat, Bangladesh put on a competitive total of 171 for four. Opening batter Mohammad Naim's 62-run knock and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten 57 runs helped the Bangla Tigers set a challenging total. However, Bangladesh's bowling couldn't contain the batters, and Sri Lanka won by five wickets courtesy of an incredible 86 run partnership between Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Image: PTI