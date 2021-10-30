South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

The 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see South Africa lock horns against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. Both South Africa and Sri Lanka have one win each in the two games that they have played in the competition so far. However, the Proteas are a spot ahead of the islanders in the Group 1 points table because of their superior net run rate. Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to strengthen their chances of qualification to the knockout stage.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to live telecast ICC T20 World Cup games in India and its neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star Sports Network is the official media partner of the ICC for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, online audiences in India can watch all T20 World Cup matches on Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 499.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

The ICC T20 World Cup matches are being live telecast in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). Cricket enthusiasts in the middle-eastern country can also live-stream all the World Cup matches on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has purchased the rights to live telecast ICC T20 World Cup games across the United Kingdom. For online audiences in the region, the matches are being live-streamed on the video-streaming platform NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: ICC/T20WorldCup