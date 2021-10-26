South Africa Vs West Indies Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

South Africa is set to face West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Tuesday, October 26 at Dubai International Stadium. This South Africa vs West Indies match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST. Here's a look at South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK. Read on to know the details of how to watch T20 WC match online.

South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming: How to catch the T20 World Cup fixture in India?

If you are wondering when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup: How to watch the SA vs WI match online?

To catch South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3.00 pm matches will start at 2.00 pm GMT, while the 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm GMT.

Where to catch South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans can catch South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 3.30 IST matches starting at 11.00 am UK time. The 3.30 pm matches will begin at 8.00 pm UK time.

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs West Indies preview

Both the teams lost their opening fixture of T20 World Cup, so winning this match will be really crucial. South Africa can gain confidence from the previous match where they took the match till the last over against Australia and will look to do better in this match. Defending Champions West Indie son the other hand were bowled out for 55 runs by England in their first match as the batting order completely collapsed which playing big shots. West Indie skipper Kieron Pollard will be hoping for the team to come up with a better show this time around as they look to get their tournament back on track.