Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: How To Watch SL Vs IRE Match Online?

Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to lock horns in Match No.8 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's a look at Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming details and Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Stream: How to watch SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2021 match in India

If you are wondering Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, Star Sports Network has the right to telecast all the matches in India. Fans can also catch the Sri Lanka vs Ireland live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans can also keep a close eye on the respective teams' Twitter handles for frequent match updates.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Stream: How to watch SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2021 match in the UK

Fans in the UK can catch the live action of the Sri Lanka, vs Ireland clash on the Sky Sports network at 3:00 PM UK time.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match 8 preview

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland head into this game with confidence having won their respective opening clashes. Sri Lanka comes into this fixture after their comfortable win over Namibia. Sri Lanka bowled out Namibia for just 96 runs and their batters managed to chase down the total in 13.3.

On the other hand, Ireland started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands. Curtis Campher became an internet sensation picking up four wickets in four balls. The other Irish bowlers too played their part with Mark Adair picking up three wickets as well. Like their opponents for today, Ireland too chased down their target of 107 runs in just 15.1 overs.

Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup